New Year Eve Celebrations at Cape Dara Resort Pattaya

Cape Dara Resort Pattaya presents ‘Fire and Ice’ New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on 31st December 2017.With a choice of gala dinners, Fire and Ice Show ,live music , B Boy shows and Lucky Draws Cape Dara Resort Pattaya is a spectacular venue in which to welcome 2018. Guests will be able to give the old year a thunderous send-off as they welcome the New Year together with a majestic sunset and later on with a dazzling fireworks. The resort will welcome you with a glass of Champagne and as the night unfolds, guests can enjoy the wide selection of dishes from the barbecue buffet during our fabulous gala dinner under the stars. Dining is priced at THB 6,500 per adult.
For reservation please call 038 933 888 9 or email reservation@capedarapattaya.com