New Year’s Eve Dinner with Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

New Year’s Eve Buffet – Sunday December 31, 6: 30 pm until 11 pm
Venue: Big Fish Restaurant 6th floor
Make Your New Year’s Eve this year a burst of Flavors with all the variety from Big Fish restaurant. Meet Roasted sweet potato & shallots with pepper smoked mackerel
Couscous with barbequed squid, scallops and spring onion tossed in sherry vinaigrette
Bonito & artichoke nicoise with your main being Seafood on Ice and Roasted marinated beef and Lamb leg with wine sauce or suckling pig BBQ with green chili sauce, chili black sour sauce and condiments. Make the best out of your New Year Eve.
Price 2,200 baht net per person
1,100 baht net (for children)
New Year’s Eve Menu Buffet – Sunday, December 31 6:30 pm until 11 pm
Venue: Sky Restaurant 24th floor
Spend your time meeting our Seafood on Ice find yourself Lobster, rock lobster, mussel, Alaska crab, Prawns, blue crab, langoustine and fresh oyster or enjoy the Live Sushi Station where you will see the chef perform on Sushi Menu. Choose your main menu of Pan-fried sea bass with porcini spinach risotto, Duck confit on white beans with port wine gravy, Beef medallion with mushroom sauce and many more.
Price 3,500 baht net per person (with one glass of sparkling wine)
1,500 baht net for children
Countdown above Pattaya @ Sky Bar – Sunday, December 31, 7 pm until 1 am
After fantastic dinner of New Year’s Eve, we offer you to join our Count Down Party at Sky Bar especially for those who order New Year’s Buffet with us and in-house Guest can gain access for free to our Countdown Party. Never Count alone!
Hold onto your love one’s hand and enter the new chapter of 2018 together. Entrance Fee for outsider is 1,000 baht net per person with Complimentary Drink.
For reservation and more information contact: fbsec@siamatpattaya.com or Tel. 038-930600