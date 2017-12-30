New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Mercure Pattaya Ocean Resort

This year, see out 2017 in style at Mercure Pattaya Ocean Resort’s glittering New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on Sunday 31st December 2017 from 7pm to 1am at Molten restaurant and the 5th floor Pool Deck
The aquamarine themed evening will include a special international seafood buffet barbecue and living cooking stations. The fun family night to remember will also include:
• kids’ corner with games and prizes
• music, show and karaoke
• lucky draw with lots of gifts and prizes to be won
Price THB 1,699 net. Free flow alcoholic beverages package for an additional THB 790 net. Soft beverage package,THB 300 net. 50% discount for Children under 12 years.
Accor Plus members enjoy a special 10% off.
For reservations, contact 02 6592888