Pick your Special Hours
at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya kicks off an irresistible night at Thailand’s nightlife capital with its special Happy Hours promotion at Car Bar located right by the hotel’s lobby. Ready to welcome you to selected list of the bar’s flavorful signature cocktails from the teasingly-named Adios Matherfocker, Siam Infinity, Strawberry Thief and the flaming SOS Flame. Starting from 8.00 pm – 10.00 pm and one more round from Midnight – 1 am
For those who prefer to be on higher ground, choose to spend your happy hours at Sky Restaurant 24th Floor from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm and enjoy the classic list of Drinks or move up to Sky Bar on 27th Floor with a panoramic view of Pattaya Horizon. Start your Happy Hour a little before sunset from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm with second round of hypnotizing hours at Midnight until 1.00 am.
For more information and reservation, contact Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya at 038 930 600 or fbd@siamatpattaya.com