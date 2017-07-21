Red king prawns rule at Acqua!

Sumptuous red king prawns rule Chef Rittipong’s menu at Acqua, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, throughout July 2017.
There are three king prawn dishes available on the dinner menu. A steamed trio of prawns with seasonal garden salad is 690 baht ++, prawns with fresh tomato salsa sauce are 790 baht ++, and prawns skewered and served with a tangy citronette dressing are also 790 baht ++.
Acqua is a cosy restaurant suitable both for convivial evenings and romantic dinners. The restaurant is open every day from 6 to 11 pm.
For reservations call 038 714-981.