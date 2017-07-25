Refreshing yourself at Zing’s “Gelato Italiano” ice cream at Zing Bakery

Zing Bakery at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World delivers the delicious in sweet, frozen treats “Gelato Italiano”, the genuine homemade Italian ice cream with the greatest outstanding flavour. Come and get fresh with various “Gelato Italiano” ice cream flavours such as Tiramisu, Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Mint, Healthy Yoghurt, Wild Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango and Peach, Kiwi, Banana and Coffee. Serve with waffle cones or ice cream cup, starts at 70 baht ++. Available every day at from 7 am to 9 pm.
For information or reservations, contact 02 100 6255 or email [email protected].