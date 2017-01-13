Ring in the Year of the Rooster at Starz Diners

Usher in the Year of the Rooster with a sumptuous dinner buffet with family, friends and business partners at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. For this special occasion, the chef has created Chinese New Year’s menu with the finest Chinese ingredients for dining pleasure. The buffet will feature a selection of delicious Chinese dishes added to the already extensive Feast of East and West at the hotel’s Starz Diners.
The Chinese New Year Buffet is available from January 27 to 29, 2017 only from 6:30 to 9:30 pm and priced as below.
- Friday, January 27, 2017 – Chinese New Year “Reunion Harmonious” Dinner. Price at 888 baht net per adult and 444 baht net per child (4-12 years old)
- Saturday, January 28, 2017 – Chinese New Year Day “Kung Hei Fat Choi” Dinner. Price at 999 baht net per adult and 499 baht net per child (4-12 years old)
- Sunday, January 29, 2017 – Chinese New Year “Rooster Year” Dinner. Price at 888 baht net per adult and 444 baht net per child (4-12 years old)
For reservations, call 038 428 755-9 ext 8323 or email: [email protected].