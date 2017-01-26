Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza at Oasis Restaurant

Seafood lover will enjoy a wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night from 6:30 to 10:30 pm at only 1,299 baht ++ per person with half price for children from 6 to 12 years.
Enjoy a sumptuous choice, taste and services, which make the buffet a great choice for friends and family together. Live Circus show from 7 to 10 pm.
Oasis Restaurant is located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.
For more information or reservations, contact 038 714 981.