Saturday Night Seafood Bonanza at Oasis Restaurant

pic_seafood-bonanza-2015_pressSeafood lover will enjoy a wide selection and variety of freshly grilled seafood including salmon, king crab, rock lobster, tiger prawn, fresh oyster trolley, and much more every Saturday night from 6:30 to 10:30 pm at only 1,299 baht ++ per person with half price for children from 6 to 12 years.

Enjoy a sumptuous choice, taste and services, which make the buffet a great choice for friends and family together. Live Circus show from 7 to 10 pm.

Oasis Restaurant is located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

For more information or reservations, contact 038 714 981.

