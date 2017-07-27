Seafood BBQ Buffet every Thursday night at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya offers every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with the “Mirage BBQ Seafood Buffet” at only 1,299 baht ++ per person. Enjoy the resort’s natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the sea that include tiger prawns, snapper fish wrapped in banana leaves, grilled squid with spicy sauce, and much more. For the ultimate entertainment, experience the musicians, Hawaii and fire dance shows on the beach from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.
For more information or table reservations, contact 038 714 981 or email [email protected].