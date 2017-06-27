“Seafood in the city” promotion at Scalini

“Seafood in the city” dining promotion features local and imported produce including Maine lobster, Atlantic salmon, Japanese sea scallops, and Fine de Claire oysters from the coastal waters of France.
The chilled seafood bucket, designed for tables of two guests and more, includes Fine de Claire oysters, mussels, clams and jumbo white prawns. Buckets for two guests are priced at 2,000 baht ++. The grilled mixed seafood platter, priced at 2,800 baht ++ for two persons, combines the finest local and imported produce such as American lobster, prawns, oysters, mussels and clams.
The new “Seafood in the city” season also includes a weekly “TGSF or Thank God, It’s Seafoo¬d Friday” feast where fresh produce is available to order in a market-style environment and priced by weight or per item. Guests can select from American lobster, Fine de Claire oysters, Bouchot mussels, Manila clams, Thai blue swimming crab, giant tiger prawns and slipper lobsters and the talented chefs will prepare your choices just the way you prefer.
Enjoy this exciting seafood promotion until end of September from 6 to 10:30 pm. Reservations are recommended.
For more information, call 02 620 6666 or email [email protected].