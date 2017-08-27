Special Promotions at Ambassador City Jomtien, Pattaya

Ambassador City Jomtien would like to invite everyone to enjoy special promotions from now until October 31, 2017. Guests can choose from various outlets such as Atrium Food Bar, Pasta Pasta, Hong Teh, Tokugawa, Oyster Bar and Sports Bar.
• When dine 3,000 baht at any outlet get 10 percent discount coupon for the next visit.
• Get one stamp for every 300 baht spent at any outlet. Collect 10 stamps to get extra 10 percent discount for the next visit.
• FREE one beer coupon at Sports Bar when dine 1,500 baht at any outlet.
• FREE one glass of red wine when order imported Australian beef menu at Atrium Food Bar.
• Ladies Night at Oyster Bar. Ladies get one free bottle of Bacardi Breezer from 7 to 10 pm.
• HAPPY HOUR – Buy One, Get One Free from 6 to 8 pm at Atrium Food Bar, Oyster Bar and Sports Bar.
• FREE one shot of premium Italian vodka when dine 300 baht at Sports Bar.
For more information, contact 038 255 501-40 and follow on facebook: @AmbassadorCityJomtienOfficial for the latest offerings and updates.