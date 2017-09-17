Steak & BBQ Buffet Cowboy Night at Flames Restaurant Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Enjoy a magnificent steak and grilled BBQ buffet at Flames Restaurant by indulging in our promotion “The original Cowboy night” buffet spread every Monday night from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, priced at only 1,299 baht++ per person.
“The original Cowboy night” buffet serves a wide variety of dishes including steak, polar fresh seafood, salad, desserts buffet, ice cream and enjoy dancing shows by Carpe Diem who is the best of entertainers in hotel from 7 to 10 pm.
Flames restaurant is located on the beachfront of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. The restaurant opens from 6.30 pm to 10:30 pm Reservations call 038 714 981.