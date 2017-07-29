Steak & BBQ Buffet “Cowboy Night” every Monday at Flames Restaurant

Enjoy a magnificent steak and grilled BBQ buffet at Flames Restaurant of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya by indulging in “The Original Cowboy Night” buffet spread every Monday night from 6:30 to 10:30, priced at only 1,299 baht ++ per person.
“The Original Cowboy Night” buffet serves a wide variety of dishes including steak, polar fresh seafood, salad, dessert buffet and ice cream. Enjoy dance shows by Carpe Diem, one of the best entertainers in the hotel, from 7 to 10 pm.
Flames Restaurant is located on the beachfront of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. The restaurant opens from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.
For reservations, call 038 714 981.