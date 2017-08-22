Superhero super cupcakes at Vistas!

Here are everyone’s favourite superheroes, in scrumptious cupcake form, served throughout August in Vistas, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya!
The resort’s pastry chefs have created three flavours, with a fruit tart, strawberry cake, and a dark cherry with white chocolate mousse.
All are priced at 110 baht ++, and are available throughout the day between 9 am and 10 pm at Vistas, sited just off the lobby.
Super for kids, super for all! Enjoy with a cup of fine tea or coffee, plus of course the gorgeous bay view.
For more information or reservations, contact 038 714 981.