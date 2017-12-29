The “Power of Pop Art” New Year’s Eve Celebration at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

On Sunday, 31st December, 2017, Pullman Pattaya Hotel G invites you to celebrate the most exciting night of the year by welcoming 2018 with family, friends and your loved one at the “Power of Pop Art” New Year’s Eve party at the poolside of The Beach Club restaurant. Enjoy an endless parade of Grand International Buffet including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, French, Russian and Moroccan specialties created just for this special occasion by our Executive Chef Thierry Danzas and his highly talented culinary team.
Soak up exclusive performances and entertainment including live music by Malika, our famous guitarist and percussion by Tu, plus a flamed baton show. At midnight a countdown will commence with a spectacular firework display as you dance the night away with DJ Yuu who will be spinning party tracks all night long.
Book now to enjoy a New Year’s Eve packed with the most fabulous food in Pattaya at Pullman Pattaya Hotel G.
Dress to impress with colourful vibes under the theme “Power of Pop Art”.
The Grand International Buffet is priced at THB 6,500 Net and THB 3,250 Net per child (aged 4-12 years of age).
For reservations, contact 038 411 940-8 or e-mail h7540-re@accor.com.