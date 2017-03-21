The Sounds of the Sea – and Delicious Seafood Too at Big Fish

Big Fish restaurant at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya enhances its seafood buffet with more premium catches and live music entertainment.
Pattaya visitors and residents already know Big Fish is where to find the best seafood at the best value. The restaurant’s nightly Seafood BBQ Buffet, only 700 baht net or 990 baht net with free-flow wine, simply can’t be beaten, especially with the buffet line-up including more premium seafood choices and music featuring acoustic guitar and piano by prominent local artists.
To the tastes and sounds add also the sight of Pattaya’s most beguiling restaurant interior. The setting features an idiosyncratic blend of industrial design and immersive oceanic colors. Jellyfish lamps, a fishtail bar and many other sea-inspired artworks adorn the two-storey space from floor to ceiling.
Seafood BBQ Buffet at Big Fish is available every night from 6:30 to 10 pm.
For reservations, call 038 930 600 or email [email protected].