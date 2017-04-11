“The Taste Of Gnocchi”, A Classic Pasta From Lazio, at La Gritta

La Gritta’s Italian Chef Patrizia presents her special menu of April 2017 by providing five different dishes of gnocchi, which is very popular in Italy and originates from Lazio region. Guests will experience the wonderful taste of potatoes mashed with different kinds of vegetables and blended with a variety sauces. All the dishes have a colourful presentation consisting of:
– Gnocchi al Gorgonzola (450 baht ++)
Spinach gnocchi with creamy gorgonzola sauce.
– Gnocchi alle Spuntature di Maiale (480 baht ++)
Potato gnocchi with pork ribs, sausage and tomato sauce. Historically, this dish is very popular in Rome and available only on Thursday as part of the culture.
– Gnocchi di Zucca (650 baht ++)
Pumpkin gnocchi with porcini mushrooms, Hokkaido scallops and tiger prawn.
– Potato Gnocchi alla Crema di Tartufo (620 baht ++)
Potato gnocchi with truffle cream and parmesan cheese.
– Gnocchi ai Frutti di Mare (550 baht ++)
Beetroot gnocchi with clams, mussels and prawns.
For more information and reservations, contact 076 340 112, email [email protected], or visit www.lagritta.com and www.facebook.com/LaGrittaPhuket.