This Mother’s Day, Mom Eats FREE at Starz Diner

This Mother’s Day, celebrate with your mom at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya by experiencing new buffet at Starz Diner. Come along on August 12, 2017, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm, and feast upon the delicious “The Great Charcoal BBQ Buffet”, fresh charcoal-grilled prime meats, seafood and mixed skewers straight from the Old Hickory Churrasco grill, all served directly and continuously to your table. All for just 1,299 baht per person. For every four guests that dine, mom will receive complimentary dinner and a rose.
This promotion is not applicable for use in conjunction with other promotions.
For reservations, call 038 428 755-9 ext 8323 or email secfb.pty@hardrockhotels.net.