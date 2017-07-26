Traditional Moon Cakes at La Pâtisserie

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with delicious traditional moon cakes from The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s La Pâtisserie. Presented in a beautiful Japanese inspired haute couture box, the moon cakes make a wonderful seasonal gift for family, friends, and business colleagues. Made with an intricately patterned crust and available in four delicious flavours – Durian Single Yolk, Jujube Single Yolk, Custard, and Green Tea. La Pâtisserie’s new boxes can be layered to contain 4, 8, or 12 moon cakes at the price of 988 baht net, 1,888 baht net and 2,888 baht net respectively.
Special offers available for large orders: 15 percent discount for orders of 51 to 100 boxes; 20 percent discount for orders of 101 boxes or more. Free delivery for orders of more than 60 boxes or a minimum spend of 40,000 baht.
Traditional Moon Cakes are available at La Pâtisserie on the ground floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok from August 15 to October 4, 2017. La Pâtisserie opens Mondays to Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm (pick up on weekends on request).
For more information, contact 02 687 9000 or email [email protected].