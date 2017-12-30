Welcome 2018 with a Bash! Join Mantra’s Rouge Gala Dinner at Mantra Restaurant and Bar

Don’t miss the hottest seat in town this New’s Eve at Mantra Restaurant & Bar where an outrageousely extravagant feast and celebration awaits! Mantra pulsates with the entoxicating entertainment of Rouge with live band and dancing. Our spectacular gala dinner will have a wonderful array of Asian and
International food. Of course, we will kick off the night with a Martini on arrival… shaken not stirred!
Sunday, 31 December 2017
Bht 4,599/person
Try our premium unlimited wine and cocktail package at Bht 2,590/person
For more information and reservations, contact Mantra Restaurant & Bar at 03842 9591
Email: mantra.pattaya@amari.com, or visit our website at www.mantra-pattaya.com or Facebook page: mantra.pattaya.