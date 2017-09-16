Young Rice Dishes at Hilton Pattaya

Young rice is an organic short grain brown rice. It is well-known as a local ingredient for dessert with its sweet taste and little sticky texture and also rich in nutrition. Hilton Pattaya invites you to try our young rice dishes throughout the month of September.
Flare Restaurant introduces an authentic Chinese young rice dish ‘Lotus Leaf Young Rice’, steamed young rice in lotus leaf with prawns, Chinese sausage, shiitake mushroom, jujube, ginkgo and salted egg yolk at 450 baht nett and experience Thai dessert ‘Fried Banana Coated with Young Rice’ served together with tamarind ice-cream, papaya and sweet mashed taro at 300 baht net. Available every day at Flare Restaurant on level 15 from 6 pm to 10:30 pm.
Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar invites you to enjoy a variety of flavorsome appetizers and dessert including ‘Crispy Young Rice Coated Prawns’ served with tom yum paste and sweet and sour sauce at 400 baht nett, ‘All Star Sushi Rolls with Young Rice’ with grilled salmon, tuna and caviar at 450 baht nett and ‘Crispy Young Rice Tart with Banana’ comes together with caramel ice-cream at 300 baht nett. Available every day at Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 from 11 am to 11 pm.
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar proudly presents ‘Mozzarella Stuffed Young Rice Arancini’, a perfect combination of Italian cuisine and Thai local ingredient, served with tomato sauce and fennel and lobster salad at 950 baht nett. Available in September only at Horizon rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34 from 6 pm to 11 pm.
For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000, email
bkkhp_fb@hilton.com or visit pattaya.hilton.com.