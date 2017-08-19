Chefs Company Bistro & Beach Bar

by Mick & Di, The Food Lovers
thefoodloverspattayatoday@msn.com
Nestled on the shoreline of Dongtan Beach, Deborah and Paisan Bundityanond have managed to create, not only a holiday haven of peace and tranquility, but a family friendly resort where the spirit of Thai hospitality shines through. Traditional Thai houses dot the property surrounding two swimming pools (one for family fun and one for that peace and tranquility).
The Beach Bar located adjacent to the restaurant boasts a “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” promotion between 12 noon and 6 pm on selected drinks the likes of classic cocktails, beers, proprietary spirits (gin, tequila, rum, blended whisky and vodka), including wine by the glass. The setting is as stunning as the prices – so check it out.
Facing the sweeping beach is their all-day Chefs Company restaurant. This is terrace dining supreme, whether for a wake-up breakfast, leisurely lunch or a romantic dinner which is exactly where Mick and I enjoyed an exceptional meal recently. The evening we visited, the rainy season was in full swing and although not raining the high winds were gusting across the sands so we elected to eat inside but still had great views out over the beach.
We ordered from the Thai fusion menu but the a la carte is both comprehensive and exciting (of which more later). One of our favourite dishes is the tastiest of Thai salads featuring wing beans. It’s packed with scrumptious ingredients such as roasted chilli paste, toasted coconut, tamarind, peanuts, palm sugar the list goes on. It can be served at a chilli heat off the Scoville scale so make sure you let the waiter know your heat tolerance. There are many versions of this popular salad all over Thailand and this one is served with fleshy prawns and salted egg, a delicious briny treat to offset the sweetness of the dressing. It’s a big serving so perfect for sharing. The flavours are divine: tart, spicy, salty and sweet and a complete treat for your taste buds (B.250).
Another bowl of savoury pleasure offered Tom Yum with seafood and hot basil (B.290). Served in traditional style (without coconut milk), it displayed the requisite big flavours of salty, sweet, spicy, sour, packed with herbs and seafood it was mmmmmm…all the way until the bowl was clean. Tempura prawns, soft-shell crab and vegetables then made their appearance. Another big serving piled high with a crunchy-straight-from-the-pan deep-fried assortment. Grilled salmon accompanied by a green mango salad fulfilled another fusion role with the salmon providing the luxe element with the much loved mango salad with its sour dressing working beautifully with the elegance of the fish.
We followed all this with roasted honey-glazed pork spare ribs with sweet mashed potato and salad. An outstanding chef’s signature recipe and highly recommended (B.390 net).
We had a splendiferous meal at Chefs Company, all the food was excellent and superior in its presentation, preparation and ingredients. We stuck to the Thai fusion menu but the all-day a la carte is chock full of Thai and international dishes.
Deborah and Paisan have owned Rabbit Resort since its inception and construction 18 years ago. It is now a four-star resort which holds an enviable reputation for excellence due to their hard work and attention to detail over the years. We feel this knowledge and experience is reflected in their extensive Thai and international a la carte menu. Quite literally, there is food for all tastes and occasions throughout the day.
Hot sunny days on the beach lend themselves to fresh, vibrant salads and this kitchen has many surprises up its sleeve. Crispy soft-shell crab is accompanied by a zingy hydroponic salad, Parma ham and mango comes with mixed salad, capers and an Italian dressing, or the house special of grilled US scallops with crisp lettuce and a Caesar dressing is only B.290. Thai salads include the famous Yum Woon Sen with shrimp and grilled scallop or a spicy Laab Moo zinging with chilli and minced pork.
Beef eaters are catered for with Australian Beef Tenderloin, Roasted Australian Lamb Rack with crushed herbs and plated with house ratatouille, gratin potatoes and red wine sauce. Fish and Chips is a perennially popular choice and here chef deep-fries sea bass in beer batter. He serves his acclaimed risotto with grilled tiger prawns, squid, sea bass and mussels (B.450).
The Thai food is proudly served with dozens of traditional options plus many with a subtle twist such as Massaman curry with duck leg, or Spaghetti Kemao Talay for a fiery forkful of Ital-Thai blending. Don’t leave without trying one of their scrumptious desserts.
Rabbit Resort is located at the northern end of Dongtan Beach. Access is possible on the beachside soi from 5 pm or at other times from road that runs through Jomtien Condotel beside Pan Pan Restaurant.
Chefs Company Bistro & Beach Bar
Rabbit Resort
318/84 Moo 12, Soi Dongtan Police Station, Jomtien, Pattaya
Open daily from 7 am to 11 pm
Tel: 062 709 6691, 062 709 8868, 038 267 168-9
Email: sales@chefscompany.net
www.chefscompany.net