Jomtien Boathouse

by Mick & Di, The Food Lovers
[email protected]
This iconic boutique hotel, pub and grill has stood on Jomtien Beach for as many years as we can remember. It enjoys an enviable location on the shores of Jomtien beach amidst the cosmopolitan resort scene that has grown up around this popular beach. It is owned by the Danish entrepreneur/restaurateur Ib Ottesen with his son Allan steering this nautical themed hotel and restaurant to its redoubtable success. The atmosphere is laid-back and casual on the spacious terrace overlooking the sea or rustic and relaxed in the maritime-style interior. Amongst many signature dishes the huge mixed brochettes (of which more later) and the much ordered surf ‘n’ turf (their signature tiger prawns and sirloin steak combo) are top sellers.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights at 9 the curtain raises on cabaret entertainment with the appearance of Jomtien’s own Elvis impersonator, Arthur Elvis (Husain). Last week, we were invited to join the fun for Monday’s music night of songs from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. When we arrived at 8 o’clock the restaurant was buzzing with happy eaters and the stage area lit in expectation of the act to come.
The menu is a big pictorial affair with exceedingly reasonable prices. For instance, baked mussels or prawns in garlic cheese (gratinee) is B.195 while a helping of chicken in the basket is only B.195. Mick opted for baked bay clams in garlic (B.220) while I couldn’t resist ordering that old retro classic, prawn cocktail. Who doesn’t like this timeless starter, crisp hearted lettuce mixed with big, tender prawns accompanied by a rose-mayo dressing with a dash of Tabasco. There is a long list of interesting starters including tiger prawns with onion rings, fried mussels in garlic butter, crab balls, minced chicken meatballs and garlic bread with smoked salmon (B.240).
As mentioned earlier, brochettes are the house speciality and are hugely popular items featuring every conceivable combination of pork, beef sirloin, lamb chops, giant prawns and sausages. Our table opted for the skewer of river prawns and fish with mussels (B.395) plus the pork tenderloin with sausage. Chunks of succulent seafood and meats threaded onto long steel skewers with caps of corn looked amazing and tasted as good as they looked.
Pages and pages of coloured photos illustrate the other main courses available here. Steak is well represented and, we were told, a big favourite with the regulars. Sirloin with Roquefort sauce (B.375), and their famous Wiener schnitzel were seen zipping out the kitchen.
Two Scandinavian dinners have their following, traditional Danish meatballs with boiled potatoes and red cabbage and fried pork in parsley sauce, both priced at B.350. All proprietary spirits and beers are available with house wine coming in at B.135 per glass or B.250 for a small carafe and B.470 for the large size. Selected bottles are also available.
The walk-in wine cellar is climate-controlled and offers a careful selection of labels from around the world at reasonable prices. (We enjoyed a bottle of Brokenhills Classic Dry Red at B.1,190). We were then all feeling suitably replete and would have declined dessert but Kannikar’s enthusiasm for their crepe suzettes won us over and we finished our dining out at Jomtien Boathouse with this celebrated dessert.
While we were all chatting and enjoying the evening, the Las Vegas overture for Elvis struck up and it was cabaret time. Arthur Elvis sang tirelessly for over an hour and an appreciative audience clapped and tapped their feet, couples took to the floor and all at once it was a party!
The Jomtien Boathouse is deservedly an extremely popular pub/bistro/brasserie and has found its niche in Jomtien. Elvis Arthur is a master showman and entertainer. His cabaret buzzes with excitement and he interacts excellently with the audience creating a memorable evening.
Jomtien Boathouse
Jomtien Beach Road (corner of Soi 8)
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Tel: 038 756 143, 091 056 4911
www.jomtien-boathouse.com