A Hidden Gem in the Huay Yai Countryside
by Mick & Di Barker
Set in the rural Huay Yai countryside, near to Phoenix Golf Club, the new Stars BBB (Bar, Bistro, Bungalows) is a unique lifestyle destination. With the owners, Kim Nutcha and Mike Contoni firmly on the radar to turn their new venture into the best country resort in this up and coming area, it is a delightful find nestled as it is in its pastoral setting.
The bar/bistro is a welcoming restaurant zone of a long bar with comfy stools and a separate breakfast-anytime nook furnished with sofas for relaxing with one of Kim’s speciality coffees, smoothies and pastries.
This bistro of good eating is under the direction of the charming Chef Kim who pioneers her food philosophy of quality combined with value for money. The all-day menu (10.00 am to 10.00 pm) will satisfy all your food fancies embracing not only the best in Western cuisine but also everyone’s favourite Thai dishes. Kim brings boundless enthusiasm to the venture; her proficiency in the kitchen and managerial skills throughout the resort are exemplary. Mike brings 30 years of serving in the US Navy, his time in Japan at the helm of his own bar together with the experience of running a small hotel in Pattaya.
Mick and I visited on a Friday lunchtime so, as tradition dictates, we ordered the fish and chips (B.290). But I’m running away with myself, I’m sure you’d like to know what’s on the menu for breakfast. They all receive Kim’s excellent freshly ground coffee and toast and offer cheese omelets, the country skillet, two eggs, bacon and vegetables in the pan, the all-star English (B.220), plus eggs any style and the healthy option with yogurt, muesli oats and fresh fruit and honey (B.170).
Snacks to fill a gap anytime during the day feature battered calamari, chunky potato wedges with tartar sauce (B.160) chicken nuggets and spring rolls. We sampled the spring rolls before our fish ‘n chips and they hit the table hot, crispy and tasty.
For heartier fare there’s short pork ribs in tomato sauce with butter fried rice or the Stars homemade cheese hamburger plus a mountain of French fries. For duck lovers there’s a grilled smoked breast with cherry sauce and grilled vegetables or for a light lunch, the smoked salmon or smoked chicken salad come highly recommended. Pasta is served (spaghetti, fettuccini or penne) with a seafood tomato sauce, a meat sauce with pork or spicy chilli, bacon and anchovies in an olive oil emulsion (B.240). House wine is B.100 for a generous glass and there is a selection of wine by the bottle: Hugo Cassanova Chardonnay and Merlot, Stonefish, Sauvignon Blanc and Shiraz and Beau Rivage with prices starting at B.780 for the Hugo Cassanova labels.
Kim’s Thai dishes reflect her love of the cuisine and present fried rice with chilli paste and salted egg or with stir fried chicken, beef or seafood with basil, minced pork or chicken with spicy herbs on rice (B.180) and more. The curries include not only Thai Penang and Green but also two Japanese Tonkatsu curries with crispy pork and either rice or salad.
Stars BBB is a hidden gem tucked away in the Huay Yai countryside but once found it gives the perfect reason to get out of the city and enjoy the beauty of rural Thailand while stopping for an icy beer or a spot of breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Tel: 064 980 1956 or check it out on www.starsbbb.com or the facebook page. For directions look up Stars Bar Bistro & Bungalows in Huay Yai on Google Maps. Directly adjacent to Stars BBB is Thailand’s only inside lawn bowling rink, ,1000 square meters of covered sports area with a variety of games.