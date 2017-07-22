STONEFISH WINE TASTING

Venued at Wave Hotel, Pattaya Beach Road
by Mick & Di, The Food Lovers
[email protected]
The award-winning wine company Stonefish International from the Hunter Valley in Australia with support from Wine Dee Dee Pattaya Co., Ltd. hosted a delightful wine tasting evening venued at the Wave Hotel on Pattaya Beach Road.
The well-known company presented six of their most successful labels to accompany the canapés from the kitchens of the Wave Hotel. Founded in 2000 by Peter Papanikitas, the winery strives to produce vintages that exhibit all the attributes that make viniculture in Australia a global phenomenon. Peter is an extremely experienced and passionate winemaker and his presence at the event contributed greatly to its success.
The vinous event set sail at sunset with the melodious tones of a live duo with canapés and a glass of bubbling Stonefish Gold Chardonnay Pinot Noir, Adelaid Hills SA. This popular party wine is a premium sparkler with an all-embracing appeal. The fresh bouquet is enhanced by stone fruit and even strawberry flavours complemented by a soft mild palate with a creamy finish. A flute of Stonefish bubbly sipped overlooking the bay of Pattaya as the sun slipped over the horizon was a sensational start to the evening as the tables started to fill and the talented duo swung into their repertoire.
The next pouring of the evening was a Stonefish Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Margaret River. A fresh and lively white to suit all occasions with a special affinity for pairing with seafood and light prawn dishes. Chef had prepared miniature prawn skewers scattered with fresh chilli and a shrimp salsa accompanied by a tricoloured bell pepper salad.
The Gold Medal Winner (China Wine & Spirits) Chardonnay 2016, Margaret River was an extremely popular glass of delightful flavours with a palate of citrus and peach to the fore but with hints of soft spice. Grilled scallops with an orange sauce and crab cake mayonnaise married well.
It was now time to pour the reds and the first to appear was another China Gold Medal winner, Stonefish Cabernet Sauvignon 2013, Margaret River. A winner, this juicy Merlot with its plum and earthly overtones and lengthy fruit finish was much appreciated for its pleasant light tannins. This was a very popular wine and well received amongst the evenings tasters. Roasted smoked pork with tomato carrot and chicken Miami paired off appropriately with this light Merlot.
To finish, a Stonefish Shiraz, Margaret River, SA, had been chosen. A youthful, enthusiastic wine with a ripe palate, well balanced and willing to marry with most foods, especially chef’s mini cheese beef burgers and cocktail sized beef steak sandwiches.
This Double Gold Winner from China Wine & Spirits delightfully brought down the curtain on another successful tasting from the Stonefish portfolio.
For more information of Stonefish Wines contact www.stonefishwines.com.au or contact Akkarapong Yuwaphan, Marketing Office at Wine Dee Dee Pattaya Co., Ltd. on 083 090 5492.
Wave Hotel Pattaya
310/2 Pattaya Beach Road
Tel: 038 410 577
Email: [email protected]
www.wavepattaya.com