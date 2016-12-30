Veranda Resort Pattaya Hosts a Wine Tasting Experience Showcasing Wines from the New and Old Worlds

Hotel designer and developer Veranda Resort Group has planted its flag on a new location situated on Na Jomtien Beach. The development is a hotel and condominium project with the condo scheduled for completion in the New Year. Lines are clean and the décor contemporary with masses of sea-inspired details. There is recycled wood on the reception ceiling designed to imitate the form of ocean waves, and many water features that run alongside the hotel’s attractive walkways. Mick and I were visiting to join the other wine lovers at the hotel’s “Wine Tasting Experience”.
The event was held on the penthouse floor with jaw-dropping views out over Na Jomtien’s beach and bay. There’s also a stunning walkway out over the sea with transparent walls for a complete (if a little scary) walk over the sea with full vision left and right of the beautiful bay.
A flute of Jacob’s Creek Sparkling Trilogy was the first pour of the evening which we enjoyed with a kiss from the ocean in the form of the famous Fine de Claire oysters. These tasty mollusks are finished in knee-deep Claire (a rectangular salt pond) for a minimum of one month which fattens them up and gives them a sweeter taste. These were delicious and with a sip or three of the sparkling it was a perfect prelude to the tastes to come.
A Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc was the next pour, soft yet lively and crisp, it is the ideal match with prawns or salmon. This is an extremely popular Kiwi “Savvy” and the 2015 vintage won Silver Outstanding at the International Wine Challenge 2015. Marinated salmon gravlax and seafood cocktails made model companions for this well liked wine. Next up was a Campo Viejo Tempranillo which was paired with mini skewers of grilled tuna Nicoise salad and the best cheese board and selection of cold cuts we had enjoyed for a while. Big bold flavours from this 100 percent Tempranillo from one of the best known Rioja houses and it made very good friends indeed with the maple glazed BBQ ham at the carving station.
Another Brancott Estate wine, this time South Island Pinot Noir. Mini beef burgers and a roasted lamb and goat’s cheese tower were the selected dishes to complement this excellent wine. The final pour of the evening came from a full-bodied and smooth Campo Viejo Reserva served with a soft, tender beef tartar and a smoked duck salad that was moist and flavourful. All through the tastings, the pasta station was creating a trio of pastas smothered with classic tomato sauce plus, of course, Bolognese, pesto or cream sauce together with a choice of ham, mushrooms, roasted garlic, chilli, bell peppers and generous amounts of Parmesan cheese. This station was very popular throughout the evening and melded very well with the carefully selected reds.
This new resort certainly has been designed in the very best of contemporary design and it just oozes with modern elegance combined with comfort, originality and understated luxury.
