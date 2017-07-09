Wok a Find!
by Mick & Di, The Food Lovers
[email protected]
This edition’s article is a culinary step back in time. Remember gathering around the table scattered with foil containers and tucking into a Chinese takeaway that someone had wandered down the road to collect (they didn’t deliver in those days). All those sweet-and-sour pork balls, the spare ribs, the big fat spring rolls bursting with bean sprouts, ah, nostalgia at its best! Surprisingly, do you know who was the main bell weather in popularizing Chinese food – Billy Butlin! He introduced Chinese restaurants at his holiday camps and his happy campers loved the novelty as much, they went home boasting to their friends, who then wanted to try it, too. It might all have come with chips but hey ho that was how it was in those days.
Why am I rambling on? Well, Wok N Rok, formerly of Soi Buakhao have moved to the Corner House, Rompho Market on Jomtien Second Road. Just phone 092 969 4119 – they will deliver – or you can eat it at the Corner House Bar. Within the hour you will be transported back to those gentler times when a bowl of chicken chow mein was the height in culinary sophistication and duck in green pepper and black bean sauce the pinnacle of exotic eating.
Rattana is the force behind this operation. Having spent time in Glasgow with her husband, she returned with a charming Scottish accent and all the know-how to cook Chinese food that UK folk love and has now brought her skills to the shores of Jomtien.
We ordered the aromatic crispy duck (1/4) with seven pancakes (B.235). If you have a larger party the ½ size is B.395 with 14 pancakes. Delivery is B.45 in most areas but Mick went down to collect our order as it’s not far from where we live, everything was packaged well and the duck arrived with its crunchy skin on the crackling side. Lots of chopped spring onions and cucumber plus a big container of the requisite hoisin sauce. No complaints from us, we smeared the pancakes with the sweet plum sauce, stuffed them with crunchy duck and the cool veggies and they were disappearing at a rapid rate. We followed this with a chicken chow mien which is a meal in itself. Oodles of noodles tossed with bean sprouts and veggies and masses of chicken.
There’s a set meal (for two) at B.550 which includes that overgreen chicken sweetcorn soup, spare ribs in BBQ sauce, special curry or chicken with black beans, sweet-and-sour chicken balls or roast pork and mushrooms plus a two-egg fried rice. Now wouldn’t that hit the spot for walk?
The rest of the menu is as evocative; all your remembered favourites are here. Sweet-and-sour king prawns (tick), beef in black pepper (tick), chicken and cashew nuts (tick), roast pork with ginger and sweet onions (tick) and beef chop suey. All dishes are in the B.160/175 range, plus there’s lots more—even chips with curry sauce.
What’s your favourite memory of takeaway Chinese food? Do phone Rattana on 092 969 4119 and we’re pretty sure it’s on her comprehensive menu, so why not take a walk down memory lane and order now.
Wok N Rok
Open six days 4 pm till midnight (closed Sundays)
Tel: 092 969 4119
woknrok.com