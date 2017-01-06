AccorHotels offering $2017 credits

Le Club AccorHotels is inviting travellers to visit their wish list destination from 3,400 participating AccorHotels around the world, whether it’s the foodie mecca of Osaka at the ibis Styles, the adventurer’s paradise of New Zealand at Sofitel Queenstown, the crossroads of the world at the Novotel New York Times Square or the thousands of hotels and resorts in-between.
To qualify to win one of the ten $2017 credits, travellers need to complete a simple registration form, then book and stay at any AccorHotels’ property between December 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017. The more they book and stay, the more chances they stand to win $2017 in the lucky draw and take that dream trip. The offer is exclusive to members of Le Club AccorHotels, but those who are not members can sign up for the programme instantly and free of charge.
The offer is applicable at an expansive list of hotels and resorts around the world, so travellers can choose their preferred destination, and make their business excursion, urban getaway or resort holiday that much more delightful with a chance to win.
Members can register for the offer by visiting www.accorhotels-anywhereanytime.com. Non-members can join Le Club AccorHotels quickly and at no cost via
www.leclubaccorhotels.com.