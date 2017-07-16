Amari Phuket kicks off Early Bird promotion

Book earlier and save more! Amari Phuket launches the Early Bird promotion with an exclusive deal on rooms. Guests who book early can save up to 15 percent. This advance purchase promotion is available for two different terms. For 60 days’ advance booking, guests will receive 15 percent off whilst for 30 days’ advance booking, guests will receive 10 percent off. The room rate starts from 4,590 baht +++ per room per night and is subject to change without prior notice.
This promotion is available until May 31, 2018. The blackout period is December 24, 2017 to January 7, 2018. A full pre-payment will be required when booking through www.amari.com.
For more information about room reservations, contact 076 340 106-14 ext 8033 and 8034, email [email protected] or visit www.amari.com/phuket.