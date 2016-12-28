Amari Phuket offers high season’s great deal!

Phuket’s high season started with the perfect weather to welcome travellers from around the world. Amari Phuket invites guests to visit during this wonderful season by launching a special room rate, “Stay longer, pay less”, available from December 1, 2016 to January 24, 2017, and offering a 15 percent discount in a selected room category with a minimum stay of four nights per visit.
The rooms that are available for the promotion include Superior Ocean Facing, Superior Ocean View, Deluxe Ocean View, One Bedroom Suite, One Bedroom Suite Ocean Facing and One Bedroom Suite Ocean View.
This promotion is not available during December 24, 2016 to January 7, 2017 and cannot be combined with other packages and/or promotions. Terms and conditions apply.
For room reservations, visit www.amari.com/phuket. For more information, contact 076 340 106-14 extension 8033 or 8034, or email [email protected].