AVANI Pattaya KAAN Show Package

A special getaway with dinner and an awe-inspiring new show!
Book a special break to watch the spectacular KAAN at the “world’s first levitating theatre”. AVANI Pattaya Resort and Spa brings you exclusive access to the show with two Sky seat tickets, along with your round-trip transfers to the theatre.
Stay in comfortable style with daily breakfast to start your day. Dine on a tasty Thai set dinner for two at Sala Rim Nam. Let AVANI Pattaya escort you to and from this mesmerising show for a night to remember and look after the details for your seamless show getaway. Prices start from 6,500 baht ++.
Package includes:
• AVANI Garden View Room (minimum two consecutive nights)
• Daily breakfast for two people
• Two Sky seat tickets for KAAN show
• Round-trip transfers to Singha D’Luck Theatre
• Thai set dinner for two at Sala Rim Nam
For more information, call 038 412 120 or email [email protected].