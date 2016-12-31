Bangkok Holiday Package at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok visitors who want to make the most out of your stay can now take advantage of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok’s latest “Bangkok Holiday Package”. This offers you luxurious facilities, services, special benefits or other privileges you may require during the trip in Bangkok. Rates start from 3,100 baht ++ for Deluxe Room per night, and if you stay for two or more consecutive nights, you will get a free upgrade to higher room category. Available from January 1 until June 30, 2017.
Exclusive benefits for Bangkok Holiday Package include a special 50 percent discount on international buffet breakfast at Chatuchak Café Restaurant, unlimited internet access, an all-day ticket for the MRT and daily shuttle bus service to Chatuchak Market, plus a 20 percent discount on spa packages at the hotel’s award-winning Spa Cenvaree, a 20 percent discount at all of the hotel’s grand restaurants, and finally, a 5 percent discount at selected outlets at the adjacent Central Department Store.
Terms and conditions apply.
For reservations, contact Tel: 02 541 1234 ext 4116-19 or email [email protected].