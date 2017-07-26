Catamaran – Island Dream at Royal Cliff

Sail away to the beautiful Coral island on Royal Cliff’s Catamaran – Island Dream. The 120-seat Catamaran offers guests ample space for sunbathe and a bar area to sip your favorite cocktail. The hotel can also arrange private group excursions, catering, snorkeling, and scuba diving. Had a long set of meetings at the venues? The hotel can provide a sunset cocktail or dinner cruise option for your hardworking group.
Package starts at 90,000 baht. Available from 8 am and returns at sunset.
For more information, contact 038 250 421 ext 2007, 2037 or email [email protected].