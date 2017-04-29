Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok promotes Wedding Dream Package

The experienced wedding consultants at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok will help you plan and fulfill the most important day of your life with their Wedding Dream Package. Designed for cocktail, Thai and Western buffet, or Chinese set menu style weddings, the package will help you create an elegant occasion your family and guests will remember.
Included are a bridal bouquet, multi-tiered cake, ice carving, floral decoration, blessing book, dinner voucher at any of the hotel’s restaurants, one-night stay in a premium deluxe suite room, and many other benefits. Prices start from 190,000 baht ++ and the package is valid from now until December 30, 2017.
Complete attention to every detail is what makes a wedding truly special. The hotel’s team is ready to help you every step of the way.
For more information, contact 02 541 1234 ext 4210 or email [email protected].