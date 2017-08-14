Centara Hotels and Resorts offers free airport transfers in the Maldives

Centara Hotels and Resorts has thought of the perfect way to help you create fantastic holiday stories with your family or your better half. Simply stay three nights or more at either of the stunning resorts in the Maldives between July 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018 and airport transfers are free when booking on Centara website within August 31, 2017.
The barefoot paradise of Centara Grand Island Resort and Spa Maldives is the perfect island holiday for everyone. Experience an absolutely carefree holiday, for free airport transfers are included (domestic flights between Velana Airport in Malé and South Ari Atoll Airport plus speedboat transfers between the latter and the resort).
Discover an enchanting and pristine island with endless opportunities to relax and enjoy the beautiful Maldives setting in a laid-back and hip ambiance at Centara Ras Fushi Resort and Spa Maldives and get free speedboat airport transfers.
Don’t miss out on free airport transfers. Book before August 31, 2017 through Centara website.
As a special privilege, Centara The 1 Card members will receive 10 percent discount. For non-member, register at www.centara1card.com.
For more information, contact reservation centre at reservations@chr.co.th, 02 101 1234 or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/stay-3-nights-get-free-transfer.