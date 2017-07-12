Enjoy great savings on your next dream Maldivian vacation at Amari Havodda Maldives

Your dream vacation to the Maldives is now a lot more affordable, and everyone is invited to stay a little longer in paradise and enjoy great savings. Amari Havodda Maldives is offering 40 percent off during its seven-day flash sale, with villas priced from only USD 270 ++ per night in a Beach Villa.
A private island luxury retreat tucked away in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Amari Havodda Maldives offers a true “get away from it all” experience from its secluded location in one of the most beautiful spots in the Maldivian archipelago.
Surrounded by an untouched house reef, Amari Havodda Maldives features a choice of overwater or beach villas, warm and friendly spaces and a variety of activities for different age groups. Designed around the concept of natural simplicity inspired by the relaxed lifestyle of the local islands, the resort is perfect not only for couples, but also ideal for families and friends travelling together.
Water sports enthusiasts will enjoy a wide range of pursuits from Jet Ski excursions to stand up paddle boarding to windsurfing and banana boat rides. Non-swimmers are well catered for as well with land-based activities including indulgent treats at Breeze Spa, beach volleyball, tennis, yoga sessions and private cooking classes.
This special offer is available exclusively during this seven-day period from July 12 to 18, 2017 and is valid for stays until October 31, 2017.
To plan your tropical paradise getaway, visit www.amari.com/havodda-maldives and use the promotional code “FlashSale” to enjoy a 40 percent discount off the full-board rate. Terms and conditions apply.