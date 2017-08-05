Experience the special moment of togetherness with a Family Discoveries Package at Centara Grand at Central World

Make the most of every special moment with your loved ones during a family getaway at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World with the unbeatable family package, “Family Discoveries” for just 6,100 baht ++ per night, on offer from today until the end of December 2017. Share your special moments with beloved ones can be the perfect opportunity to savour a family reunion that strengthens the unique bond between parents and children.
The Family Discoveries Package includes:
- The Superior World Room (special upgrade to The Premium Room)
- Daily buffet breakfast for a family of four (two adults and two children under 12 years)
- Complimentary extra bed or a baby cot for any child under 12 years
- A welcome drink upon arrival
- A special turndown service with milk and cookies for children
- A 20 percent discount on food and beverages at hotel restaurants
- A 20 percent discount on the a la carte treatment menu at Spa Cenvaree
For more information or to make reservations, contact 02 100 1234 ext 6761-63 or email cgcwreservation@chr.co.th.