Experience the special moment of togetherness with a Family Discoveries Package at Centara Grand at Central World

Family-Discoveries-package--CGCW-Deluxe-WorldMake the most of every special moment with your loved ones during a family getaway at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World with the unbeatable family package, “Family Discoveries” for just 6,100 baht ++ per night, on offer from today until the end of December 2017. Share your special moments with beloved ones can be the perfect opportunity to savour a family reunion that strengthens the unique bond between parents and children.

The Family Discoveries Package includes:

  • The Superior World Room (special upgrade to The Premium Room)
  • Daily buffet breakfast for a family of four (two adults and two children under 12 years)
  • Complimentary extra bed or a baby cot for any child under 12 years
  • A welcome drink upon arrival
  • A special turndown service with milk and cookies for children
  • A 20 percent discount on food and beverages at hotel restaurants
  • A 20 percent discount on the a la carte treatment menu at Spa Cenvaree

For more information or to make reservations, contact 02 100 1234 ext 6761-63 or email cgcwreservation@chr.co.th.

