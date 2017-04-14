Explore the UNESCO treasures of Luang Prabang

Take a step back in time and discover the many cultural and historical gems of Luang Prabang, Laos; from its golden roofed temples and age-old monasteries, stunning natural sights to its charming blend of French and Laotian influences. With wonderful adventure packages from The Grand Luang Prabang Hotel from now till June 30, 2017, you can experience authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences in this tranquil UNESCO Heritage town.
Choose the two-night Weekend Getaway Laos New Year package at USD145 per night and enjoy daily breakfast for two, complimentary airport transfers, late check-out, alms-giving ceremony as well as a Laotian cooking class. Alternatively, book the two-night Romantic Mekong Escape Package at USD195 per night and enjoy daily breakfast for two, complimentary airport transfers, late check-out, welcome kit including wine and strawberries, romantic turn-down service and gift as well as the alms-giving ceremony.
For inquiries and bookings, call +856 71 253 851 or email [email protected].