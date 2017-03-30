Fabulous Treats Package at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Enjoy an unforgettable escape to Bangkok and immerse yourself in the luxury of The Okura Prestige Bangkok with the Fabulous Treats Package. Book two or more consecutive nights until June 28, 2017 in an Okura Club, Premier Club or Prestige Club room – or in the hotel’s Deluxe or Prestige Suite – for stays until June 30, 2017, and receive a 10 percent saving on the hotel’s Best Available Rate, starting from 9,450 baht ++ in the Okura Club Room.
The Fabulous Okura Treats package includes an array of exceptional benefits. Stay for two consecutive nights or more and enjoy:
• A choice of a daily international buffet breakfast at Up & Above restaurant or an authentic Japanese set breakfast at Yamazato restaurant
• Complimentary buffet lunch at Up & Above restaurant for two persons (one time per stay)
• Enjoy unlimited access to the benefits of the Okura Club Lounge.
For more information and to make reservations, call 02 687 9000 or visit www.okurabangkok.com.