Hard Rock Pattaya “Pool Party” is back

The legendary pool party is on again, with guest DJs, percussionists, hot Hard Rock dancers and of course lots of foam.
Every Saturday from 9:30 pm to 1 am, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya turns up the heat, come chill or “rev it up” and dance the night away. The entrance fee for walk-in guests is 380 baht and for in-house guests 200 baht inclusive of one drink. It is strictly reserved for guests aged 20 years and above only. Come get wet and wild.
For reservations, call 038 428755-9 ext 8323 or e-mail [email protected].