Hard Rock Pattaya “Pool Party” is back

The legendary pool party is on again, with guest DJs, percussionists, hot Hard Rock dancers and of course lots of foam.

Pic---Hard-Rock-Pattaya-Pool-Party-01Every Saturday from 9:30 pm to 1 am, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya turns up the heat, come chill or “rev it up” and dance the night away. The entrance fee for walk-in guests is 380 baht and for in-house guests 200 baht inclusive of one drink. It is strictly reserved for guests aged 20 years and above only. Come get wet and wild.

For reservations, call 038 428755-9 ext 8323 or e-mail [email protected].

