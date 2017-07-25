Heritage Tour of Hua Hin at Centara Grand Hua Hin

Travel back in the 1920s, when Hua Hin was known as the summer destination for the Thai royal family. Like other great destinations, Hua Hin has many stories to tell and now Centara Grand Hua Hin will share some of these stories during their newly introduced Heritage Tour of Hua Hin.
Guests will have the opportunity to explore and receive information about the four “must-see” cultural and historical attractions in the town such as Wat Ampharam, Chat Chai Market which was named in honour of Prince Burachat Chaiyakorn or the Prince of Kamphaengphet, Hua Hin Railway Station as well as other local favorite food stalls. Completing the tour will be a visit to The Museum at the hotel, which was the original lobby of the Railway Hotel.
Now known as the Museum Coffee and Tea Corner the area displays original items from the hotel as well as antiques from a bygone era. The location has also been used as a setting for several Hollywood films; most notably the Oscar nominated “The Killing Fields”. The Museum has now become a popular place for afternoon teas in the colonial elegance overlooking to the magnificent elephant topiary garden.
During the tour the guides will point out the most iconic locations for photographs or “selfies” which will continue to promote and preserve the heritage and history of Hua Hin to a new audience.
The 60-minute walking tour is complimentary to all hotel guests and takes place weekly.
Let the resident staff take you back in time to 1923 when the story of the Railway Hotel first began – “The First-Class Resort in town”. The Heritage Town Tour will take place at the hotel’s lobby every Tuesday from 9:30 am onwards.
To reserve or for more information, call 032 512 021-38 or email [email protected].