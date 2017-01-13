Kempinski adds value to Meeting Packages

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and Kempinski Hotels worldwide welcome 2017 with added value Meetings Packages. “Inspiring Events by Kempinski” provides additional benefits – including a new iPad Mini 4, with all corporate bookings valued at 1 million baht (25,000 euros) or more and with at least 10 guest rooms confirmed per night. The offer runs until April 30, 2017 for stays from January 1 to December 31, 2017.
The added value packages also include a choice of two extra benefits from:
– One-hour welcome cocktail reception
– One free room upgrade and one complimentary room per 15 rooms booked
– 5 percent credit on the total master bill spend upon check-out
These extras are offered in addition to each hotel’s standard list of benefits which include complimentary Wi-Fi, one complimentary room and one free room upgrade for every 30 rooms booked.
Bookings are now open and the offer closes on April 30, 2017.
For more information, terms and conditions, and booking enquiries, call 02 162 9000 or email [email protected].