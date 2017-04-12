Make the Most of Business Trips with a Hassle-Free Stay at Shama

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is offering its Business Traveller package for a minimum three-night stay in a one-bedroom apartment. Rates start at 3,340 baht ++ per night. The package includes round-trip airport transfer service in a private minivan, free unlimited landline local calls and 30 percent discount on laundry services throughout the stay, guaranteed late check-out until 4 pm, as well as daily breakfast for two. Available from now until December 31, 2017.
Business travellers will have a comfortable and worry-free stay with facilities such as the Shama slumber bed, a fully-equipped kitchen, Breeze Spa amenities, a business centre and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Other features include a rooftop infinity pool, fitness and yoga rooms and a tropical garden with barbecue facilities.
For more information and reservations, contact 02 105 6000 or www.shama.com/sukhumvit.