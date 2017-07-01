Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya cooks up tasty family holidays with Junior Chef classes and suite stays

As part of its commitment to cater to families Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is offering tempting family stays that include fun, hands-on cooking workshops for kids. Budding cooks learn to prepare three appetizing dishes in small classes of up to six people with expert guidance from one of Mövenpick’s senior chefs.
The engaging Junior Chef class introduces children to food preparation skills, kitchen etiquette, how to balance ingredients and how to use seasoning. They also learn about plating food to make it look appetizing. Favourite dishes for the kids to prepare include Thai Glass Noodle Salad, Tic-Tac-Toe – a nutritious Mövenpick Power Bites dish of fish sticks, mashed potato and butternut, and Fluffy Pancakes with banana, velvety chocolate and world-renowned Mövenpick ice cream.
The Junior Chef Class is one of the most popular activities in the Junior All Stars programme, which offers active and engaging learning experiences for the whole family. Once the children finish making the food then they can sit down together at the all-day dining restaurant, Twist, to enjoy the 3-course lunch with their parents.
The family-focused Junior Chef package accommodates two adults and one child with a choice of two suites. The spacious sea-view Junior Suite and Executive Suite both boast separate living areas and furnished balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows, one or two Smart TVs respectively as well as in-room sound systems, spacious bathrooms and tubs, and complimentary Wi-Fi.
The interactive Junior Chef packages include a one-night stay in a Junior Suite (8,900 baht ++) or an Executive Suite (11,900 baht ++) and are available from now until September 30, 2017, with special family privileges. Suite stays with cooking class, lunch, lounge access and family benefits attract a 2,000 baht net surcharge on Saturday nights and 3,000 baht net surcharge per night on long weekends.
For more information or to make a booking, visit www.movenpick.com/pattaya.