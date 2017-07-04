To celebrate the hotel’s first birthday, Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is giving away free stays by the sea for every 8,000 baht spent at any of its restaurants and bars throughout July 2017.
Dine in style with your partner, family or friends, and receive a complimentary one-night stay from July 1 to September 30, 2017 in a Deluxe Sea View Room overlooking the indigo waters of the Gulf of Siam.
Terms and conditions apply.
For more information, call 033 078 888, email [email protected] or visit www.movenpick.com/pattaya.