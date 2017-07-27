Opening offer at Amari Galle Sri Lanka

ONYX Hospitality Group has launched a brand-new Amari property in Sri Lanka’s historic southwest coastal city of Galle. The 172-room Amari Galle is prominently situated on the Colombo-Galle main road and offers easy access to nearby attractions including Galle Fort, the largest remaining fortress in Asia built by the Europeans, and Unawatuna and Hikkaduwa, popular destinations for water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, windsurfing and kite surfing. Sri Lanka’s international airport in Colombo is about two and a half hours away by car.
Every guest room and suite at this new beachfront hotel offers direct sea views and private balconies.
Discover the unknown with an amazing opening deal from only 115 US dollars ++ per night in a Deluxe Ocean View room including breakfast for two valid until October 31, 2017.
For more information or reservations, visit www.amari.com/galle-srilanka.