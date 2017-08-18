Pattaya Marathon 2017: Run your mile and smile at your stay at Siam at Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

The well-known marathon league of Pattaya Marathon is back. This September 3, 2017 from 3:30 to 11 am. Various optimizations for your league are available. Check out your marathon choice at www.pattayamarathon.go.th.
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya supports marathon runner with a special rate only for your stay during September 2-3, 2017. The Leisure class room is offered for all runners at the rate of 3,500 baht net per room per night with breakfast included. The hotel hopes you have a smooth and rewarding marathon run.
For more information, contact 038 930 600 or rsvn@siamatpattaya.com.