Phuket Pride Festival 2017 celebration at Amari Phuket

Phuket Pride is one of the biggest annual festivals on Phuket Island. In 2017, the festival will be held from April 24-30 with the theme, “Be Strong, Be Healthy, Be Happy”. This will be a pride week for Phuket’s LGBT communities and attract LGBT people from around the world for a celebration.
During this week, the Phuket Loves You club will provide many activities, such as volleyball, mini-golf, a gay day-out cruise, a pride dinner extravaganza, which includes a grand charity auction, the Stargazer contest, Phuket pride’s big event featuring top DJs, a cabaret show, and the Mr Phuket Pride 2017 contest. A highlight activity will be held on April 30, when all parading LGBTs will be in fancy dress and have a street party at Soi Paradise in Patong Town from 6 pm until late at night.
Amari Phuket takes advantage of its convenient location by offering the Phuket Super Saver package to those guests who would like take part in the festival. The package has a starting price of 17,933 baht +++ for a four-day and three-night stay in a Superior Ocean Facing Room with a daily buffet breakfast included. There are other benefits such as:
- Round-trip airport transfer
- Thai set menu dinner at Rim Talay Restaurant
- 10 percent discount at all restaurants
- 20 percent discount on all treatments at Breeze Spa
- 20 percent discount on laundry service
- Complimentary late check-out until 4 pm
- 10 percent discount for each night’s extended stay
The package is now available for booking. Terms and conditions apply.
For more information about room reservations, contact 076 340 106-14 ext 8033 and 8034, email [email protected] or visit www.amari.com/phuket.
For more information on Phuket Pride 2017, visit www.phuket-pride.org.