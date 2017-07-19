Royal Romance at Royal Wing Suites and Spa

Planning for an unforgettable date or planning a perfect moment to propose to your partner? Celebrate love and treat your special someone to an intimate dinner under the stars. Enjoy a breathtaking view while a personal butler serves your meal on the Royal Wing Beach.
Western Set Menu Package: 4,500 baht ++ (3-course) or 5,000 baht ++ (4-course) per couple, Thai Set Menu Package: 4,300 baht ++ (3-course) or 4,600 baht ++ (4-course) per couple, and BBQ Selection Package 2,500 baht per couple.
Booking needs to be done 24 hours in advance subject to availability and weather conditions.
For more information or to book, contact 039 350 421 or email [email protected].