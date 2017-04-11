Songkran festive promotion at Veranda Resort Pattaya

Veranda Resort Pattaya offers special promotions during Songkran festive season from April 13-16, 2017.
April 13, 2017: Songkran dinner at The Deck restaurant from 6 to 10 pm for 1,500 baht ++ per person (food only). Songkran dinner includes BBQ and traditional Thai buffet and features Thai traditional dance show and fire show.
April 14, 2017: Songkran Pool party from 5 to 9 pm at 850 baht net per person with DJ, drinking contest and free-flow drinks.
April 15, 2017: BBQ Seafood buffet at The Deck restaurant from 6 to 10 pm for 999 baht ++ per person.
April 16, 2017: Meat & Seafood international buffet at I Sea Sky from 6 to 10 pm for 950 baht ++ per person.
For more information, call 038 111 899 or visit www.verandaresort.com/verandapattaya.